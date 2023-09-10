BAFL 40.82 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.89%)
BIPL 14.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.69%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
DFML 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FCCL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.88%)
HBL 97.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.6%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.54%)
LOTCHEM 23.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
MLCF 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1%)
OGDC 95.96 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.01%)
PAEL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.59%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PIOC 82.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.45%)
PPL 72.01 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (3.14%)
PRL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
SSGC 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.05%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.04%)
TPLP 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
TRG 90.78 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.09%)
UNITY 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,608 Increased By 35.7 (0.78%)
BR30 16,267 Increased By 170.2 (1.06%)
KSE100 46,013 Increased By 256.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 84 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli PM announces US visit, no Biden meeting planned

AFP Published September 10, 2023

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to the United States this month, his office said Sunday, but is not expected to meet with President Joe Biden amid months of tensions.

The planned visit would be Netanyahu's first trip to Israel's longtime ally the United States since reelection late last year.

The Israeli premier is due to land in San Francisco on September 18 for Silicon Valley meetings, before heading to New York, where he will be attending the United Nations General Assembly, a statement from his office said.

Netanyahu says recent attacks on Israelis are backed by Iran

A spokesman for Netanyahu said there were no plans for meeting with US officials during the trip, an unusual case for visiting Israeli leaders.

Biden has criticised the judicial overhaul Netanyahu's hard-right government is advancing, which critics describe as a threat to democracy in Israel.

The US president recently hosted Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who holds a largely ceremonial role.

Netanyahu however has yet to be invited to the White House since returning to power in December at the helm of what Biden had described as "one of the most extremist" administrations in Israeli history.

In July, the White House said Biden and Netanyahu would "meet in the United States later this year", without providing further details.

Israel US Joe Biden Benjamin Netanyahu

Comments

1000 characters

Israeli PM announces US visit, no Biden meeting planned

Major tax drive initiated against defaulters

Morocco survivors seek aid as earthquake toll passes 2,100

Bilawal says PPP is ready, but allies may be ‘running away’ from elections

Govt will make an example of those involved in smuggling, hoarding: interim interior minister

Afghan Taliban criticises closure of main border crossing with Pakistan

‘I don’t want to contain China’: Biden

G20 summit ends with India, Brazil and Russia boasting success

Sri Lanka slashes Asia Cup ticket prices by up to 95% to fill empty stadiums

India, Saudi Arabia likely to sign energy cooperation pact on Monday

Pakistan, China to jointly establish Earth Sciences research institute

Read more stories