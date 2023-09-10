New visa regime announced to make an ‘open Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq said on Saturday that important decisions have been taken for an ‘open Pakistan’ from the platform of SIFC through new visa regime.

After the second consecutive day of apex committee of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), in a televised statement, the caretaker prime minister said that under new visa regime overseas business community and businessmen would be issued visa by all the missions for coming to Pakistan on provision of one document issued to them by their country of residence or international business organisations.

Additionally, he said along with that, on the basis of issuance of any document by Pakistani entities of chambers and business people to anybody living abroad, on the basis that visa would be facilitated.

He said visa regime facilities would not only be available to business people but also to those associated with midsize and big business organisations. The caretaker prime minister expressed the hope that under this regime, Pakistan would be entering in a new era of business and economy.

The second consecutive meeting of the apex committee of the SIFC reviewed the opportunities of local and foreign investment and strategy to remove hurdles in this regard.

