Covid-19 still persists with many cases: Minister

Recorder Report Published 10 Sep, 2023 03:20am

LAHORE: ‘Covid-19 has not left us and we are seeing many cases, with some still suffering symptoms from the last attack, known as Long-Covid.’

This was stated by Prof Dr Javed Akram of the Akram Medical Complex and caretaker Provincial Minister for Health & Social Welfare; at the media roundtable, while speaking on “COVID-19 still a public threat and the importance of clinical trials."

It was disclosed in the moot that although COVID-19 cases have reduced, but at its peak it claimed 30,000 plus lives and infected more than 1.58 Million people in Pakistan.

‘WHO’ has not downgraded the threat of COVID, as many variants are still prevalent in different parts of the world including Pakistan.

However in most countries Clinical Research and Trails have played major role in finding different medicines and vaccines which have offered patients; and the general public medical cover against the menace of this pandemic. Research and Clinical Trials have also resulted in introduction of medicines which reduce the severity of the disease.

In light of the above, FINN Partners organized a “Media Roundtable” to create awareness among the media and through them in the general public about the importance of clinical trials. Clinical studies are essential for identifying additional approaches to protect our communities against major health threats.

The participation of thousands of people in clinical studies was a key factor in the safe and efficient development of vaccines, as studies strictly adhered to international research ethics protocols.

The participants asked several questions from the speakers, who also shared that Akram Medical Complex, Central Park Teaching Hospital and National Hospital & Medical Centre are facilitating the general public by offering free COVID-19 Tests to those who are showing relative symptoms, so that there is early detection of the virus as various different variants are still prevalent in Pakistan.

