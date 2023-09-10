BAFL 40.82 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.89%)
FIA recovers Rs679m in crackdown on dollar smuggling

Recorder Report Published 10 Sep, 2023 03:20am

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested more than 127 suspects and recovered a staggering sum of Rs679 million during a crackdown on illegal currency and dollar smuggling operations in the last three months.

On the directives of Director Nisar Ahmad Khan Tanoli, the FIA team has initiated 109 cases against individuals involved in dollar smuggling and illegal currency trading in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, said in a press statement here on Saturday. During these operations, 127 suspects were apprehended, and cases have been registered against 109 individuals.

The arrests have led to the recovery of a staggering sum of 679 million Pakistani Rupees. The seized currency included not only dollars but also various foreign currencies.

Director Nisar Ahmad Khan Tanoli has reaffirmed the FIA’s commitment to eradicating these unlawful financial activities, emphasizing the importance of curbing currency smuggling and its adverse effects on the country’s economy.

