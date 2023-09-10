Ukraine 2023 harvest at over 33m metric tons

KYIV: Ukraine, a global leading grain grower, has harvested more than 33 million metric tons of grain and oilseeds of the new 2023 harvest so far, agriculture ministry said on Friday.

The ministry gave no comparative data.

It said a total of 29.18 million metric tons of grain and more than 4 million tons of oilseeds had been threshed so far. The volume included 22.14 million metric tons of wheat, 5.8 million tons of barley, 385,700 tons of peas, 27,700 tons of buckwheat, 34,100 tons of millet and some tonnage of other grains.