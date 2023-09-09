BAFL 40.74 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.68%)
BIPL 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.25%)
CNERGY 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.1%)
DFML 17.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 42.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FABL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FCCL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
FFL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.66%)
HBL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
HUBC 81.68 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
MLCF 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.41%)
OGDC 96.44 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.52%)
PAEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.26%)
PIBTL 3.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 82.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.8%)
PPL 72.40 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.7%)
PRL 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.68%)
SSGC 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.33%)
TPLP 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
TRG 90.99 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.33%)
UNITY 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 37.2 (0.81%)
BR30 16,288 Increased By 190.8 (1.19%)
KSE100 46,013 Increased By 256.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 84 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Low rainfall in August: Southern region given drought warning

Recorder Report Published 09 Sep, 2023 06:20am

KARACHI: Drought is likely to sweep through the country’s southern region and threaten the agriculture and livestock in Sindh, Balochistan provinces and Cholistan, the Met Office said on Friday.

The dry conditions that emerged from the second ever lowest rainfall in August this year over the past six decades is also feared to cause water stress for the Rabi crops in these areas, it said.

“August 2023 was the second driest month in Pakistan in the last 63 years as -65.9 percent below normal rainfall was recorded in the country,” it said, adding that Sindh and Balochistan saw the highest rain deficit over the month.

Usually, Sindh highly relies on monsoon season from July to September every year, which contributes nearly 80 percent to its annual rains, it said.

The Met pointed at the low rainfall and higher temperature as jointly responsible for water shortage in such areas, which have begun to affect vegetation and livestock there.

The below-normal rainfall in August 2023 has left several districts in Sindh, Balochistan and the Cholistan region with abnormally dry conditions.

Districts such as Umerkot, Tharparkar and Sanghar, Dadu, Jamshoro, Khairpur, Shahdadkot and Shaheed Benazirabad in Sindh are facing a mild drought.

Similarly, Chagi, Gwadar, Harnai, Kech, Kharan, Mastung, Nushki, Pishin, Panjgur, Qila Abdullah, Quetta and WashuK districts in central and southern Balochistan are braving the dry condition, besides Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan in Cholistan.

Traditionally, Sindh, Balochistan and Cholistan go through dry weather conditions between October and December every year, the Met said, citing the climatological normal from 1981 to 2010.

It encouraged the stakeholders for a judicious use of water with pre-emptive measures in the disaster prone districts and asked the farmers to stay updated with its website about the weather conditions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Agriculture dry weather met office Rainfall livestock pakistan weather Rabi crops Low rainfall

Comments

1000 characters

Low rainfall in August: Southern region given drought warning

SIFC apex body lays focus on economic revival efforts

FCA mechanism: DISCOs’ July tariff raised by Rs1.46 per unit

Fake/flying invoices: Taxmen told to conduct probe into cases of big cos

Global rice prices hit 15-year high after India’s curbs

Govt says gas prices to be revised upward

2023 a challenging year for automotive industry: ‘Major OEMs are experiencing 55pc drop in volumes’

Move to promote Islamic mode of financing: MoF proposes draft amendments to MTBs, Ijara Sukuk rules

Corruption allegations: UBG demands removal of FPCCI president

Detailed verdict issued: Audio leaks: SC dismisses Centre’s plea for recusal of CJP

‘Interest-free’ loans to 11 LHC judges: PBC voices concern over Punjab govt’s decision

Read more stories