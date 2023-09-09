CM sets deadline for upgradation of hospitals across Punjab

LAHORE: In a session convened at the Chief Minister’s Office, caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, presided over a meeting to discuss the upgradation of several hospitals across Punjab.

The CM set forth a deadline for the completion of upgrades for Nishtar Hospital Multan, Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi, and Allied Hospital Faisalabad. He emphasized that Nishtar Hospital Multan should undergo comprehensive improvements by January 15, and the project for Nishtar Hospital 2 should be finalised within the next three months. He insisted on the utmost quality in construction work.

Furthermore, he outlined plans for the refurbishment of surgical, medical wards, outdoor facilities, and other sections of Allied Hospital Faisalabad. Expressing his dissatisfaction with the delay in the upgrade of Allied Hospital Faisalabad, Chief Minister Naqvi directed that the entire project be completed by January 31. He urged the commissioner Faisalabad to expedite the upgradation process.

In addition, the Old Block, OPD, and indoor ward of Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi are slated for improvements. The chief minister stressed uniformity in the upgrade plans for all hospitals. He received a briefing on the progress of hospital upgrades.

Moreover, the CM extended his commendation to provincial ministers, the administration, police, and associated departments for their exceptional arrangements concerning the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA), and cricket matches.

He specifically lauded Provincial Minister Azfar Ali Nasir and his team for their remarkable efforts in facilitating devotees during Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh’s Urs.

Acknowledging the relentless commitment of Inspector General of Police and his force in ensuring foolproof security, Chief Minister Naqvi also praised the commendable performance of the Cabinet Committee for Law and Order, commissioner of Lahore Division, CCPO, DIG Operations, deputy commissioner of Lahore, and the dedicated staff involved. He further highlighted the round-the-clock efforts of commissioners, RPOs, deputy commissioners, and DPOs throughout Punjab in maintaining a peaceful atmosphere.

