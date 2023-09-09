BAFL 40.74 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.68%)
BIPL 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.25%)
CNERGY 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.1%)
DFML 17.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 42.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FABL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FCCL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
FFL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.66%)
HBL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
HUBC 81.68 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
MLCF 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.41%)
OGDC 96.44 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.52%)
PAEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.26%)
PIBTL 3.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 82.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.8%)
PPL 72.40 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.7%)
PRL 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.68%)
SSGC 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.33%)
TPLP 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
TRG 90.99 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.33%)
UNITY 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 37.2 (0.81%)
BR30 16,288 Increased By 190.8 (1.19%)
KSE100 46,013 Increased By 256.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 84 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SSGC continues anti-gas theft campaign

Press Release Published 09 Sep, 2023 06:20am

KARACHI: In a crackdown against the menace of gas theft, as part of Operation Graft, anti-gas theft campaign, SSGC’s Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Control Operations (CGTO) team discovered gas being supplied in Kuchlak, Balochistan directly through a 8” dia. pipeline to a farmhouse for commercial purposes. The raiding team immediately disconnected the line. As a regular procedure, legal action and rising of claim are being followed.

Meanwhile, CGTO Operation Wing conducted two joint raids on a shoe cottage factory and an oil trading facility in North Nazimabad. The culprits were using gas directly from distribution pipeline through rubber pipe. Total connected load was estimated at 135 cubic feet / hour and 313 cubic feet / hour, respectively.

Two FIRs were registered in SSGC Police Station against the culprits and appropriate gas theft claims are being raised. CGTO team also conducted a raid in Surjani Town Sector-8, West Region along with the Company’s Operations, Customer Relations and Distribution team with full support from the SSGC Police. More than 2,000 houses were found using gas illegally through SSGC’s Pressure Regulatory System. During the raid, nearly 300 feet of illegal PE pipes were removed along with riser piece and tee. Swift legal action is being taken against the culprits.

SSGC has also continued to make major inroads into the illegal use of suction boosters in industrial units by making regular raids of the factories and confiscating the compressors used. Legal action is taken against the law breakers. SSGC has demonstrated zero tolerance against the menace of gas theft as it is the primary cause behind Unaccounted-for-Gas or line losses that negatively impacts the Company’s financial bottom-line.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SSGC anti gas theft campaign

Comments

1000 characters

SSGC continues anti-gas theft campaign

SIFC apex body lays focus on economic revival efforts

FCA mechanism: DISCOs’ July tariff raised by Rs1.46 per unit

Fake/flying invoices: Taxmen told to conduct probe into cases of big cos

Global rice prices hit 15-year high after India’s curbs

Govt says gas prices to be revised upward

2023 a challenging year for automotive industry: ‘Major OEMs are experiencing 55pc drop in volumes’

Move to promote Islamic mode of financing: MoF proposes draft amendments to MTBs, Ijara Sukuk rules

Corruption allegations: UBG demands removal of FPCCI president

Detailed verdict issued: Audio leaks: SC dismisses Centre’s plea for recusal of CJP

‘Interest-free’ loans to 11 LHC judges: PBC voices concern over Punjab govt’s decision

Read more stories