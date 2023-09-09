SSGC continues anti-gas theft campaign

KARACHI: In a crackdown against the menace of gas theft, as part of Operation Graft, anti-gas theft campaign, SSGC’s Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Control Operations (CGTO) team discovered gas being supplied in Kuchlak, Balochistan directly through a 8” dia. pipeline to a farmhouse for commercial purposes. The raiding team immediately disconnected the line. As a regular procedure, legal action and rising of claim are being followed.

Meanwhile, CGTO Operation Wing conducted two joint raids on a shoe cottage factory and an oil trading facility in North Nazimabad. The culprits were using gas directly from distribution pipeline through rubber pipe. Total connected load was estimated at 135 cubic feet / hour and 313 cubic feet / hour, respectively.

Two FIRs were registered in SSGC Police Station against the culprits and appropriate gas theft claims are being raised. CGTO team also conducted a raid in Surjani Town Sector-8, West Region along with the Company’s Operations, Customer Relations and Distribution team with full support from the SSGC Police. More than 2,000 houses were found using gas illegally through SSGC’s Pressure Regulatory System. During the raid, nearly 300 feet of illegal PE pipes were removed along with riser piece and tee. Swift legal action is being taken against the culprits.

SSGC has also continued to make major inroads into the illegal use of suction boosters in industrial units by making regular raids of the factories and confiscating the compressors used. Legal action is taken against the law breakers. SSGC has demonstrated zero tolerance against the menace of gas theft as it is the primary cause behind Unaccounted-for-Gas or line losses that negatively impacts the Company’s financial bottom-line.

