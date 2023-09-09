BAFL 40.74 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.68%)
BIPL 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.25%)
CNERGY 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.1%)
DFML 17.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 42.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FABL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FCCL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
FFL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.66%)
HBL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
HUBC 81.68 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
MLCF 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.41%)
OGDC 96.44 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.52%)
PAEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.26%)
PIBTL 3.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 82.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.8%)
PPL 72.40 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.7%)
PRL 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.68%)
SSGC 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.33%)
TPLP 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
TRG 90.99 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.33%)
UNITY 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 37.2 (0.81%)
BR30 16,288 Increased By 190.8 (1.19%)
KSE100 46,013 Increased By 256.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 84 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Imported goods: Customs officials accused of delaying assessment

Hamid Waleed Published 09 Sep, 2023 06:20am

LAHORE: Customs authorities are allegedly involved in delaying assessment of imported goods within stipulated period to harass the importers, said sources.

They said the Customs Act empowers the collector of customs to extend the period for final assessment/determination in case the goods could not be assessed/reassessed within the stipulated period.

The law requires from the concerned officers of customs to assess duty against imported goods when the goods declaration is filed by the importers. If, however, the imported goods could not immediately be assessed to duty, they would be provisionally assessed/reassessed and within the stipulated period final assessment be carried out.

However, said the sources, the collector of customs is most of the time not justified to extend the period within which the final determination of liability or assessment of duty could be made.

In such a situation, they added, the importers prefer to challenge the action of extending the date for the final assessment, which leads to a long string of litigation between them and the department.

They said the customs authorities fail to understand that the law has declared provisional assessment as final if the final one not completed within the specified period as a safeguard to the benefit of the assessee/importer/exporter to save them from unnecessary harassment by customs authorities through undue delaying their cases for indefinite period on the pretext of making a final assessment.

They further added that the penal provision against the customs authorities has been incorporated for the benefit of importers from undue lingering on their cases for indefinite period on the pretext of finalizing the assessment and the provisional assessment will become final on declared value of goods by the assessee, followed by disbursement of additional amount or guarantee furnished by the importers would be regulated on such premises. According to the sources, dozens of appeals are pending before the appellate forums against the harassment of customs authorities throughout the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

customs goods imported

Comments

1000 characters

Imported goods: Customs officials accused of delaying assessment

SIFC apex body lays focus on economic revival efforts

FCA mechanism: DISCOs’ July tariff raised by Rs1.46 per unit

Fake/flying invoices: Taxmen told to conduct probe into cases of big cos

Global rice prices hit 15-year high after India’s curbs

Govt says gas prices to be revised upward

2023 a challenging year for automotive industry: ‘Major OEMs are experiencing 55pc drop in volumes’

Move to promote Islamic mode of financing: MoF proposes draft amendments to MTBs, Ijara Sukuk rules

Corruption allegations: UBG demands removal of FPCCI president

Detailed verdict issued: Audio leaks: SC dismisses Centre’s plea for recusal of CJP

‘Interest-free’ loans to 11 LHC judges: PBC voices concern over Punjab govt’s decision

Read more stories