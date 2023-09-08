Inter-bank market: rupee’s merry run continues against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee continued its merry run against the US dollar, appreciating for the third consecutive session to settle at 302.95 in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At close, the rupee was up Rs1.99 or 0.66%, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Cumulatively, the rupee has appreciated 1.4% in the last three sessions. Its increase in the open market, however, has been much more drastic.

On Thursday, the rupee had strengthened 0.67% to settle at 304.94 in the inter-bank market.

In a key development, the top military brass on Thursday reiterated to continue full support of ongoing efforts in uplifting the socioeconomic growth under the umbrella of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and assisting the caretaker government in curbing all illegal activities which hamper economic stability, growth and investors’ confidence.

In a related development, currency dealers, while lauding the role of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir, informed that Exchange Companies (ECs) have surrendered $ 20 million to the inter-bank market during the last two days as there is no demand in the market.

Internationally, the US dollar was headed for its longest weekly winning streak in nine years on Friday, bolstered by a resilient run of US economic data that has also put the end of the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike cycle into question.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against its major peers, steadied at 105.02 in early trade, not far from the previous session’s six-month high of 105.15.

The index was on track to extend its gains into an eighth straight week, and is up 0.7% so far.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were stable on Friday, as investors weighed fears about the health of China’s economy against supply cuts from major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia.

