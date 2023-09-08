BAFL 40.74 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.68%)
BIPL 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.25%)
CNERGY 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.1%)
DFML 17.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 42.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FABL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FCCL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
FFL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.66%)
HBL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
HUBC 81.68 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
MLCF 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.41%)
OGDC 96.44 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.52%)
PAEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.26%)
PIBTL 3.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 82.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.8%)
PPL 72.40 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.7%)
PRL 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.68%)
SSGC 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.33%)
TPLP 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
TRG 90.99 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.33%)
UNITY 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 37.2 (0.81%)
BR30 16,288 Increased By 190.8 (1.19%)
KSE100 46,012 Increased By 254.6 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,249 Increased By 87.7 (0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Inter-bank market: rupee’s merry run continues against US dollar

  • Currency appreciates 0.66% to settle at 302.95 in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published September 8, 2023 Updated September 8, 2023 04:25pm

The Pakistani rupee continued its merry run against the US dollar, appreciating for the third consecutive session to settle at 302.95 in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At close, the rupee was up Rs1.99 or 0.66%, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Cumulatively, the rupee has appreciated 1.4% in the last three sessions. Its increase in the open market, however, has been much more drastic.

On Thursday, the rupee had strengthened 0.67% to settle at 304.94 in the inter-bank market.

In a key development, the top military brass on Thursday reiterated to continue full support of ongoing efforts in uplifting the socioeconomic growth under the umbrella of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and assisting the caretaker government in curbing all illegal activities which hamper economic stability, growth and investors’ confidence.

In a related development, currency dealers, while lauding the role of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir, informed that Exchange Companies (ECs) have surrendered $ 20 million to the inter-bank market during the last two days as there is no demand in the market.

Internationally, the US dollar was headed for its longest weekly winning streak in nine years on Friday, bolstered by a resilient run of US economic data that has also put the end of the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike cycle into question.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against its major peers, steadied at 105.02 in early trade, not far from the previous session’s six-month high of 105.15.

The index was on track to extend its gains into an eighth straight week, and is up 0.7% so far.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were stable on Friday, as investors weighed fears about the health of China’s economy against supply cuts from major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Also read:

Oil prices US dollar Exchange rate buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar rate in interbank market Pakistan Army chief ECs COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir interbank rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters
Asad Sep 08, 2023 11:18am
Wake me up when it reaches 200 to a dollar
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
faisal Sep 08, 2023 11:56am
classic pump and dump. just like it was pushed to near 200 only to bounce back. But they buy it at low and sell at high and sharks make a lot of profit.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Fazeel Siddiqui (Overseas Pakistani) Sep 08, 2023 12:14pm
SBP reserves declined by just another $70 million, seem import is on hold. Whereas there is no business in foreign currency market due to agencies monitory. I hope IMF is taken in confidence on both the actions opposite of SBA conditions OR Defacto rulers of Pakistan have decided to kickout IMF until we beg them again on brink of default not so far.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Power Sep 08, 2023 02:24pm
Askari n mcb lockers have more forex than sbp. This curse of privatization in criminal society
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Inter-bank market: rupee’s merry run continues against US dollar

PTI leader Pervez Elahi sent to Adiala jail on 14-day judicial remand

SC rejects previous PDM govt’s objections on bench hearing audio leaks case

Pakistan’s cooking oil brand Soya Supreme plans IPO

Sitara Peroxide extends shutdown for 30 days

FY23: Amreli Steels posts loss of Rs678.4mn amid drop in sales, higher finance cost

World food price index back at two-year low despite rice surge: FAO

Power sector quagmire: Implementation of 3-pronged strategy begins

SIFC identifies 9 power projects worth $6.87bn

Economic challenges: Army vows its full support to caretaker setup

Read more stories