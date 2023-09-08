BAFL 39.55 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.59%)
BIPL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
BOP 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
DFML 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
DGKC 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
FABL 22.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
FFL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
HBL 97.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
HUBC 80.94 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.9%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 1.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
OGDC 95.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.72%)
PAEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
PIBTL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PIOC 82.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.8%)
PPL 71.12 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.86%)
PRL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.08%)
SNGP 43.16 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.08%)
SSGC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.14%)
TELE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
TPLP 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.03%)
TRG 90.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.61%)
UNITY 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,588 Increased By 15.5 (0.34%)
BR30 16,205 Increased By 108.2 (0.67%)
KSE100 45,886 Increased By 128.8 (0.28%)
KSE30 16,206 Increased By 44.3 (0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields may dip at open, debt sale to cap major move

Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2023 09:55am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are likely to ease in the early session on Friday, mirroring US yields, but a major downside is unlikely as market awaits fresh debt supply through a weekly auction.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield is expected to be in the 7.15-7.20% range until the debt auction after ending the previous session at 7.1772%, a trader with a private bank said.

New Delhi aims to raise 330 billion rupees ($3.97 billion) through sale of bonds later in the day.

The auction includes 140 billion rupees of 10-year 7.18% 2033 paper, which will replace the existing benchmark bond soon.

“There could be some move towards 7.15% in the benchmark, but debt supply will be the key focus area, and move below the crucial level is unlikely for the day,” the trader said.

US yields declined on Thursday as a move higher following labour market and productivity data proved short-lived, with investors awaiting comments from a host of Federal Reserve officials.

The 10-year US yield moved towards 4.20%, and the benchmark Brent crude contract inched below the critical $90 per mark, which could calm nerves, traders said.

Meanwhile, the central bank’s liquidity measure would continue to dominate investor sentiment, impacting the shorter part of the yield curve.

The RBI may ask lenders to continue maintaining incremental cash reserve ratio for another two fortnights with a reduction in proportion to 5%-8%, traders said.

In August, the RBI asked banks to hold an incremental cash reserve ratio of 10% on the increase in deposits between May 19 and July 28.

Focus will also remain on the evolving inflation trajectory after India’s retail inflation spiked to a 15-month high of 7.44% in July from 4.87% in June.

Indian government bond

Comments

1000 characters

India bond yields may dip at open, debt sale to cap major move

CCP says strictly monitoring ongoing sugar situation

Power sector quagmire: Implementation of 3-pronged strategy begins

SC rejects PDM’s objections on bench hearing audio leaks case

ECs all praise for army chief

Constituencies: ECP reviews progress of delimitations

Now Blome calls on commerce minister

Traders seal 12 deals for import of 0.7m MTs of wheat

SIFC identifies 9 power projects worth $6.87bn

Green Initiative Pakistan: Sustainable gas supply key to agri transformation: FMPAC

Tax system being digitised under reform process: PM

Read more stories