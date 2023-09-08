BAFL 39.55 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.59%)
BIPL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
BOP 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
DFML 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
DGKC 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.59%)
FABL 22.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
FFL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
HBL 97.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
HUBC 80.94 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.9%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 1.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
OGDC 95.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.73%)
PAEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
PIBTL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PIOC 82.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PPL 71.14 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.89%)
PRL 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.08%)
SNGP 43.17 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.1%)
SSGC 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
TELE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
TPLP 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.03%)
TRG 90.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,588 Increased By 15.5 (0.34%)
BR30 16,202 Increased By 105.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 45,879 Increased By 121.6 (0.27%)
KSE30 16,203 Increased By 40.9 (0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper set for worst week in four on firm dollar and higher stocks

Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2023 09:20am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Copper prices were on track for their biggest weekly drop in four weeks, after a firmer dollar and rising inventories pressured prices. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.5% at $8,283.50 per metric ton by 0304 GMT.

On a weekly basis, the contract declined 2.6%, the worst weekly performance since Aug. 11.

The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.5% to 68,800 yuan ($9,369.47) a ton. The contract was also set for a weekly decline.

The dollar was headed for its longest weekly winning streak in nine years, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Copper inventories in LME-registered warehouses piled up to their highest level since October 2022 to 133,850 tons. Weak Chinese economic data and property woes continued to dampen risk sentiment, though expectations of further policy support cushioned the fall in metal prices.

LME aluminium shed 0.6% to $2,182 a ton, nickel dropped 1.1% to $20,255, zinc fell 1% to $2,454, lead was down 0.9% at $2,210.50 and tin decreased 0.7% to $25,895.

Tin was the only contract across the base metals on the LME rising on a weekly basis and on track for its third straight weekly increase, partly helped by supply worries from Myanmar.

SHFE aluminium fell 0.6% to 19,045 yuan a ton, nickel dropped 1.7% to 166,150 yuan, zinc eased 0.2% to 21,310 yuan, tin shed 1.3% to 219,160 yuan while lead rose 0.3% to 16,975 yuan.

SHFE lead is set for its fourth straight weekly increase, contrasting LME lead that is down 1.6% week-on-week, the biggest weekly fall since July 7.

Copper

Comments

1000 characters

Copper set for worst week in four on firm dollar and higher stocks

CCP says strictly monitoring ongoing sugar situation

Power sector quagmire: Implementation of 3-pronged strategy begins

SC rejects PDM’s objections on bench hearing audio leaks case

ECs all praise for army chief

Constituencies: ECP reviews progress of delimitations

Now Blome calls on commerce minister

Traders seal 12 deals for import of 0.7m MTs of wheat

SIFC identifies 9 power projects worth $6.87bn

Green Initiative Pakistan: Sustainable gas supply key to agri transformation: FMPAC

Tax system being digitised under reform process: PM

Read more stories