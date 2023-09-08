Rs3m cash prize announced for javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem

LAHORE: On the instructions of Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Punjab Sports Department has announced Rs3 million cash prize for javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem who won the first medal for Pakistan at the 2023 World Athletics Championship in Budapest with a throw of 87.82m.

“Arshad Nadeem won Pakistan’s first medal in the history of the World Athletics Championship,” Adviser to the Chief Minister on Sports Wahab Riaz said, adding: “His achievement is Pakistan’s first medal in the history of the World Athletics Championship.”

Wahab claimed that the Punjab government had been working for the full recognition of all national players including Arshad Nadeem. “The Punjab Endowment Fund is being launched soon. The future of sports and players in Punjab is bright,” Wahab added.

