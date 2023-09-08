BAFL 38.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.15%)
Ogra revenue falls by Rs30.5m in FY2021-22

Wasim Iqbal Published 08 Sep, 2023 06:01am

ISLAMABAD: The revenue of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) declined by Rs 30.5 million in the fiscal year 2021-22 as compared with the previous year to Rs 1.339 billion against Rs 1.644 billion.

However, the salaries, allowances, and other benefits of Ogra employees increased from Rs 622 million to Rs 702 million, despite the number of employees declining to 237 from 244. The data was released in the Annual Report of Ogra 2021-22.

The turnover fee declined from Rs 1.099 billion to Rs 858.9 million. The inspection fee reduced to Rs 97.6 million from Rs 131.6 million. Equipment addition/approval/ renewal and transfer fee collection also declined from Rs 37.3 million to Rs 25.3 million. There was also a decline in well-head pricing fee from Rs 34.2 million to Rs 29.2 million.

Transfer/verification and restoration fee collection also declined from Rs 800,000 to Rs 725,000. The appeal process fee was reduced to Rs 1.8 million from Rs 6.5 million. The tariff fee declined from Rs 9.4 million to Rs 5.8 million.

The intervention fee also declined to Rs 5,500 from Rs 29,440. Change of ownership fee declined from Rs 2.350 million to Rs 1.4 million, annual fee oil declined from Rs 12.2 million to Rs 10.8 million, marketing license fee declined from Rs 20.5 to Rs 18 million, marketing license fee oil declined from Rs 55.7 million to Rs 23.3 million, transmission license fee reduced to Rs 6.9 million from Rs 9.2 million, annual regulatory fee LPG declined by Rs 100,000, and other income reduced to Rs 2.9 million from Rs 5.6 million.

However, provisional license LNG fee collection increased to Rs 17 million from Rs 5 million and annual fee LNG also increased to Rs 170 million from Rs 154.2 million.

The trend of ex-depot sale prices of petroleum products notified by the Ogra during the fiscal year 2021-22 showed high-speed diesel (HSD) increased from Rs 115 per litre on July 2021 to Rs 260 per litre on June 2022, petrol from Rs 114 per litre to Rs 235 per litre during the period.

During the fiscal year 2021-22, the weighted average RLNG price for the SSGC consumers was increased from $ 12.6 per mmbtu to $ 22.6 per mmbtu and on the SNGPL network, the price was increased from $ 12.1 per mmbtu to $ 19 per mmbtu.

In the gas sector, as a result of an increase in the network of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) during fiscal year 2021-22 as previous fiscal year, 57,743 numbers of consumers were added, whereas, 78 towns and villages were connected to the gas network in Sindh and Balochistan. Whereas, on the network of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL), 189,020 consumers were added, whereas, 108 new towns and villages were connected to the gas network in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the fiscal year 2021-22, no revision of gas sale price was advised by the federal government. Accordingly, the sale price notification effective September 1, 2020, remained applicable during the year.

The total number of court cases during the year was 576 and 343 were pending in various courts of law.

Ogra revenue

