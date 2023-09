KARACHI: The local market on Wednesday saw the biggest fall in gold prices with silver also losing, traders said.

Gold lost Rs10500 in a single day to Rs222300 per tola and Rs9002 to Rs190586 per 10 grams.

Silver prices declined by Rs100 and Rs85.73 to Rs2700 per tola and Rs2314.81 per 10 grams, separately.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $1926 per ounce and silver for $23.51 per ounce, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023