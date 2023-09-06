Huawei CEO expresses interest in investment during meeting with interim PM Kakar

A delegation of Huawei Pakistan led by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ethan Sun called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday and discussed prospects of investment of the company in Pakistan.

During the meeting, Ethan Sun informed the PM that the company was interested in investing in Pakistan’s Information Technology (IT) sector, which the prime minister appreciated.

The development was shared by the official account of Government of Pakistan on X (formerly Twitter).

The delegation also apprised the session about the work being done by Huawei for promotion and development of the ecosystem for information technology in Pakistan.

Huawei has set up about 100 information technology centers in different universities of Pakistan, according to the govt release.

The prime minister appreciated Huawei for its steps for spread of information technology in the country and expressed hope that the company would help the government in training of youth and women, especially of those living in the far flung areas, in the field of information.

Kakar welcomed the desire of Huawei to make further investment in Pakistan in the field of information technology.

He also invited Huawei to set up plants for production of mobile handsets.

Caretaker Minister for Information Technology Dr Umar Saif was also present in the meeting.