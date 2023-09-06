BAFL 39.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.67%)
Kremlin, on Blinken’s Kyiv visit, says US is ready to fund war to ‘the last Ukrainian’

Reuters Published 06 Sep, 2023 03:07pm

MOSCOW: The Kremlin, asked about US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Kyiv on Wednesday, said it was clear that Washington planned to keep funding Ukraine’s war effort “until the last Ukrainian.”

Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday in a gesture of support as Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russian forces grinds into its fourth month with only small gains.

Putin, Saudi’s prince: oil supply cuts ensure stable energy market

“We have heard repeated statements that they (the Americans)intend to continue to help Kyiv for as long as it takes,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “In other words, they are going to continue to support Ukraine in a state of war and to wage this war to the last Ukrainian, sparing no money for this. That’s how we perceive it, we know it. It’s not going to affect the course of the special military operation.”

Dmitry Peskov Kremlin Antony Blinken KYIV US Secretary Russian forces Russia invasion of Ukraine

