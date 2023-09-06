BAFL 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.97%)
BIPL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
BOP 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.72%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.72%)
DFML 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
DGKC 43.55 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.13%)
FABL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.54%)
FCCL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
FFL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.4%)
GGL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
HBL 97.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.24%)
HUBC 80.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.26%)
HUMNL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
MLCF 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.75%)
OGDC 93.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.62%)
PAEL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
PIBTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.11%)
PIOC 84.31 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.27%)
PPL 67.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.19%)
PRL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.02%)
SNGP 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.98%)
SSGC 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TELE 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.06%)
TRG 89.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.96%)
UNITY 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,553 Decreased By -20.5 (-0.45%)
BR30 15,994 Decreased By -22.3 (-0.14%)
KSE100 45,491 Decreased By -215.9 (-0.47%)
KSE30 16,104 Decreased By -148.4 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

SIFC officials hold talks with Sindh businessmen

Recorder Report Published 06 Sep, 2023 03:37am

KARACHI: A detailed discussion was held on Tuesday by Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) with the business community and economic experts of Sindh including Karachi.

On the occasion, a high-level team of SIFC comprising Special Assistant to Caretaker Prime Minister Dr Jehanzaib Khan and SIFC Director General provided details of the projects. They informed the business community of various areas of potential investment including agriculture, livestock, information technology, mining and energy sectors.

The meeting highlighted all those aspects which would play a positive role in improving the overall investment climate for the business community.

COAS explains to businesspeople SIFC potential

The investors were also provided the opportunity to share their views and suggestions on how to improve the overall investment climate of the country. The investors were assured that SIFC will provide all the required facilities to investors looking forward to making investments.

The meeting was attended by investors and economic experts from all over Pakistan who expressed full confidence over SIFC policies devised to attract investment.

It is pertinent to mention that SIFC has recently been formed to provide single window facility to investors, which is warmly welcomed by investors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SIFC Sindh businessmen Dr Jehanzaib Khan

Comments

1000 characters

SIFC officials hold talks with Sindh businessmen

Kakar for steps to tap full potential of natural resources

WB official, Shamshad discuss economic situation

Nepra competitive bidding tariff: Amendments to RFP, SPDs for large solar projects approved

Inflated electricity bills: Senate body assails Power Div for ‘incompetence’

NAB amendments case: SC reserves its verdict on IK’s petition

ECAP resents deployment of LEAs’ personnel at exchange cos

Petrol and diesel: Exchange adjustment rate for PSO kept at Rs4.24, Rs2.62 per litre

Immovable properties: FTO takes major step to help resolve valuation issue

Solar panel imports: Rs73bn illicit fund transfers detected

Read more stories