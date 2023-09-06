SIFC officials hold talks with Sindh businessmen

KARACHI: A detailed discussion was held on Tuesday by Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) with the business community and economic experts of Sindh including Karachi.

On the occasion, a high-level team of SIFC comprising Special Assistant to Caretaker Prime Minister Dr Jehanzaib Khan and SIFC Director General provided details of the projects. They informed the business community of various areas of potential investment including agriculture, livestock, information technology, mining and energy sectors.

The meeting highlighted all those aspects which would play a positive role in improving the overall investment climate for the business community.

COAS explains to businesspeople SIFC potential

The investors were also provided the opportunity to share their views and suggestions on how to improve the overall investment climate of the country. The investors were assured that SIFC will provide all the required facilities to investors looking forward to making investments.

The meeting was attended by investors and economic experts from all over Pakistan who expressed full confidence over SIFC policies devised to attract investment.

It is pertinent to mention that SIFC has recently been formed to provide single window facility to investors, which is warmly welcomed by investors.

