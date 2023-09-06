KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (September 05, 2023).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Chase Securities Adamjee Ins. 35,000 31.47
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 35,000 31.47
MRA Securities Agritech Limited 150,000 6.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 6.00
MRA Securities Aisha Steel Mill 2,000 6.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 6.00
Ocean Securities Askari Bank 2,300 15.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,300 15.10
MRA Securities Attock Refinery 25,000 237.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 237.00
Altaf Adam Sec. Dewan Motors 1,000 15.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 15.60
K & I Global Capital Engro Fert 100,000 85.35
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 85.35
Ocean Securities Faysal BankXD 1,875 22.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,875 22.75
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Flying Cement 600,000 10.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 600,000 10.00
Altaf Adam Sec. Ghandhara Ind. 500 98.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 98.00
Ocean Securities HI-Tech Lub 1,200 23.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,200 23.30
MRA Securities Hub Power Co. 25,000 82.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 82.50
Altaf Adam Sec. K-Electric Ltd. 4,000 1.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 1.90
Orbit Securities Lucky Cement 25,000 475.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 475.00
MRA Securities Maple Leaf 200,000 29.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 29.25
MRA Securities Mughal Iron 35,000 49.00
Ocean Securities 575 47.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 35,575 48.98
JS Global Cap. National BankXD 1,962,500 21.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,962,500 21.50
Altaf Adam Sec. Nishat Power 1,500 22.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 22.25
MRA Securities Oil & Gas Dev. 100,000 96.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 96.50
Ocean Securities OLP Financial 500 18.85
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 18.85
MRA Securities Pak Refinery 250,000 14.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 250,000 14.75
Orbit Securities Pak Stock Exchange 1,000,000 10.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 10.00
MRA Securities Pak Suzuki 25,000 108.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 108.50
JS Global Cap. Pakistan Alumin 1,250 52.45
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,250 52.45
MRA Securities Sui North Gas 25,000 42.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 42.50
Sherman Sec. Symmetry Group Ltd. 10,000 4.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 4.30
BMA Capital Systems Limited 100 433.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 433.00
Altaf Adam Sec The Searle Company 500 35.70
MRA Securities 100,000 36.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,500 36.25
MRA Securities TRG Pak Ltd 9,000 90.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,000 90.40
Arif Habib Ltd. WorldCall Telecom 5,000,000 1.18
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 1.18
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 9,693,800
===========================================================================================
