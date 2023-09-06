BAFL 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.97%)
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 06 Sep, 2023 03:37am

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (September 05, 2023).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
Chase Securities             Adamjee Ins.                              35,000         31.47
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  35,000         31.47
MRA Securities               Agritech Limited                         150,000          6.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 150,000          6.00
MRA Securities               Aisha Steel Mill                           2,000          6.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   2,000          6.00
Ocean Securities             Askari Bank                                2,300         15.10
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   2,300         15.10
MRA Securities               Attock Refinery                           25,000        237.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  25,000        237.00
Altaf Adam Sec.              Dewan Motors                               1,000         15.60
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   1,000         15.60
K & I Global Capital         Engro Fert                               100,000         85.35
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 100,000         85.35
Ocean Securities             Faysal BankXD                              1,875         22.75
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   1,875         22.75
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            Flying Cement                            600,000         10.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 600,000         10.00
Altaf Adam Sec.              Ghandhara Ind.                               500         98.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     500         98.00
Ocean Securities             HI-Tech Lub                                1,200         23.30
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   1,200         23.30
MRA Securities               Hub Power Co.                             25,000         82.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  25,000         82.50
Altaf Adam Sec.              K-Electric Ltd.                            4,000          1.90
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   4,000          1.90
Orbit Securities             Lucky Cement                              25,000        475.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  25,000        475.00
MRA Securities               Maple Leaf                               200,000         29.25
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 200,000         29.25
MRA Securities               Mughal Iron                               35,000         49.00
Ocean Securities                                                          575         47.60
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  35,575         48.98
JS Global Cap.               National BankXD                        1,962,500         21.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               1,962,500         21.50
Altaf Adam Sec.              Nishat Power                               1,500         22.25
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   1,500         22.25
MRA Securities               Oil & Gas Dev.                           100,000         96.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 100,000         96.50
Ocean Securities             OLP Financial                                500         18.85
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     500         18.85
MRA Securities               Pak Refinery                             250,000         14.75
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 250,000         14.75
Orbit Securities             Pak Stock Exchange                     1,000,000         10.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               1,000,000         10.00
MRA Securities               Pak Suzuki                                25,000        108.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  25,000        108.50
JS Global Cap.               Pakistan Alumin                            1,250         52.45
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   1,250         52.45
MRA Securities               Sui North Gas                             25,000         42.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  25,000         42.50
Sherman Sec.                 Symmetry Group Ltd.                       10,000          4.30
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  10,000          4.30
BMA Capital                  Systems Limited                              100        433.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     100        433.00
Altaf Adam Sec               The Searle Company                           500         35.70
MRA Securities                                                        100,000         36.25
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 100,500         36.25
MRA Securities               TRG Pak Ltd                                9,000         90.40
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   9,000         90.40
Arif Habib Ltd.              WorldCall Telecom                      5,000,000          1.18
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               5,000,000          1.18
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                         9,693,800
===========================================================================================

