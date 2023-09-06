KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (September 05, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Chase Securities Adamjee Ins. 35,000 31.47 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 35,000 31.47 MRA Securities Agritech Limited 150,000 6.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 6.00 MRA Securities Aisha Steel Mill 2,000 6.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 6.00 Ocean Securities Askari Bank 2,300 15.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,300 15.10 MRA Securities Attock Refinery 25,000 237.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 237.00 Altaf Adam Sec. Dewan Motors 1,000 15.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 15.60 K & I Global Capital Engro Fert 100,000 85.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 85.35 Ocean Securities Faysal BankXD 1,875 22.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,875 22.75 Alfalah CLSA Sec. Flying Cement 600,000 10.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 600,000 10.00 Altaf Adam Sec. Ghandhara Ind. 500 98.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 98.00 Ocean Securities HI-Tech Lub 1,200 23.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,200 23.30 MRA Securities Hub Power Co. 25,000 82.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 82.50 Altaf Adam Sec. K-Electric Ltd. 4,000 1.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 1.90 Orbit Securities Lucky Cement 25,000 475.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 475.00 MRA Securities Maple Leaf 200,000 29.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 29.25 MRA Securities Mughal Iron 35,000 49.00 Ocean Securities 575 47.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 35,575 48.98 JS Global Cap. National BankXD 1,962,500 21.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,962,500 21.50 Altaf Adam Sec. Nishat Power 1,500 22.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 22.25 MRA Securities Oil & Gas Dev. 100,000 96.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 96.50 Ocean Securities OLP Financial 500 18.85 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 18.85 MRA Securities Pak Refinery 250,000 14.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 250,000 14.75 Orbit Securities Pak Stock Exchange 1,000,000 10.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 10.00 MRA Securities Pak Suzuki 25,000 108.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 108.50 JS Global Cap. Pakistan Alumin 1,250 52.45 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,250 52.45 MRA Securities Sui North Gas 25,000 42.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 42.50 Sherman Sec. Symmetry Group Ltd. 10,000 4.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 4.30 BMA Capital Systems Limited 100 433.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 433.00 Altaf Adam Sec The Searle Company 500 35.70 MRA Securities 100,000 36.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,500 36.25 MRA Securities TRG Pak Ltd 9,000 90.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,000 90.40 Arif Habib Ltd. WorldCall Telecom 5,000,000 1.18 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 1.18 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 9,693,800 ===========================================================================================

