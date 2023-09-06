BAFL 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
BIPL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
BOP 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 2.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.53%)
DGKC 43.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
FABL 21.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
FCCL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
FFL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
HBL 97.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
HUBC 79.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.74%)
HUMNL 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KEL 1.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
MLCF 28.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
OGDC 94.28 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.4%)
PAEL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
PIBTL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.65%)
PIOC 82.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.61%)
PPL 67.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.46%)
PRL 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.08%)
SSGC 8.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
TRG 90.14 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.32%)
UNITY 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,554 Increased By 2.7 (0.06%)
BR30 15,972 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.03%)
KSE100 45,564 Increased By 72.8 (0.16%)
KSE30 16,119 Increased By 15.4 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from September 5, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 06 Sep, 2023 08:38am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Open market: rupee sees strong recovery against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • Caretaker PM seeks early completion of PIA restructuring plan

Read here for details.

  • Inter-bank: rupee sustains further losses, settles at 307.1 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • SC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s petition against NAB amendments

Read here for details.

  • Military not ‘overstepping even the slightest’: Caretaker PM Kakar

Read here for details.

  • Oil jumps as Saudi Arabia and Russia extend supply cuts to end-2023

Read here for details.

  • India buzzing over rumoured plans to change country’s name to ‘Bharat’

Read here for details.

  • Cross-border smuggling: caretaker PM Kakar directs Customs to increase surveillance

Read here for details.

  • PTI’s Parvez Elahi rearrested from Islamabad

Read here for details.

  • Fresh Ukraine attacks ‘very close’ to Romania border: Romania president

Read here for details.

  • US top diplomat Blinken spoke with Israeli and Palestinian leaders: State Dept

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

SIFC officials hold talks with Sindh businessmen

US monitoring Imran Khan’s case closely: State Dept

Nepra competitive bidding tariff: Amendments to RFP, SPDs for large solar projects approved

Inflated electricity bills: Senate body assails Power Div for ‘incompetence’

ECAP resents deployment of LEAs’ personnel at exchange cos

Petrol and diesel: Exchange adjustment rate for PSO kept at Rs4.24, Rs2.62 per litre

Immovable properties: FTO takes major step to help resolve valuation issue

Solar panel imports: Rs73bn illicit fund transfers detected

Oil gains on supply woes after OPEC+ output cuts

Kakar for steps to tap full potential of natural resources

Read more stories