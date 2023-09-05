BAFL 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.97%)
Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan announce playing XI against Bangladesh

  • Green Shirts bring in Faheem Ashraf in place of Mohammad Nawaz
BR Web Desk Published 05 Sep, 2023 09:57pm

Pakistan on Tuesday announced their playing XI for their Super 4 match against Bangladesh. The game will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, September 5.

Pakistan have made one change to their lineup, bringing Faheem Ashraf instead of Mohammad Nawaz.

Pakistan XI: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

The Men in Green topped Group A with 3 points earned from a massive win over Nepal and a washed-out game against India in Pallekele.

They will face India in the second match of the Super 4 on Sunday, September 10, in Colombo.

PCB Pakistan playing XI Asia Cup 2023 Super 4

