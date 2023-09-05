BAFL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.11%)
Tokyo shares close higher

AFP Published September 5, 2023 Updated September 5, 2023 12:22pm

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday after swinging between positive and negative territory, with support coming from a weaker yen.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.30 percent, or 97.58 points, to 33,036.76, while the broader Topix index added 0.17 percent, or 4.12 points, to 2,377.85.

Traders were given few catalysts as US markets were closed for a holiday on Monday.

But “growth shares were bought on the back of a weaker yen”, Iwai Cosmo Securities said in a note.

A weaker currency generally supports the Japanese market as it helps inflate exporters’ repatriated profits.

The dollar traded at 146.97 yen, up from 146.15 yen in Tokyo on Monday.

Japan’s household spending in July dived a forecast-beating 5.0 percent year-on-year, the biggest drop since the start of 2021, official data showed before the opening bell.

In Tokyo trading, SoftBank Group advanced 0.10 percent to 6,422 yen while chip-linked Tokyo Electron gained 0.97 percent to 21,695 yen.

Furniture store owner Nitori Holdings jumped 5.10 percent to 17,515 yen after Nikkei announced the company will be included in the Nikkei index.

