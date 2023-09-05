Markets
US markets close
SINGAPORE: Most of the US markets were closed on Monday for the Labour Day holiday.
|Stock
|Price
|
Chashma / Sep 5
Chashma Sugar Mills Limited(CHAS)
|
46.63
▲ 3.25 (7.49%)
|
Ghazi Fabrics / Sep 5
Ghazi Fabrics International Limited(GFIL)
|
4.49
▲ 0.25 (5.90%)
|
Next Capital / Sep 5
Next Capital Limited(NEXT)
|
5.49
▲ 0.29 (5.58%)
|
MetaTech. / Sep 5
MetaTech Health Limited(META)
|
6
▲ 0.30 (5.26%)
|
Azgard Nine / Sep 5
Azgard Nine Limited(ANL)
|
5.98
▲ 0.27 (4.73%)
|
Asim Textile / Sep 5
Asim Textile Mills Limited(ASTM)
|
19.95
▲ 0.81 (4.23%)
|
Dewan Cement / Sep 5
Dewan Cement Limited(DCL)
|
4.10
▲ 0.15 (3.80%)
|
Sazgar Eng / Sep 5
Sazgar Engineering Works Limited(SAZEW)
|
70.75
▲ 2.54 (3.72%)
|
Power Cement / Sep 5
Power Cement Limited(POWER)
|
3.65
▲ 0.13 (3.69%)
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Sep 5
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
28.58
▲ 0.96 (3.48%)
|Stock
|Price
|
The Searle Co. (R) / Sep 5
The Searle Company Limited (R)(SEARLR2)
|
1.97
▼ -0.23 (-10.45%)
|
Bank AL-Habib / Sep 5
Bank AL Habib Limited(BAHL)
|
48.50
▼ -4.45 (-8.40%)
|
Mehmood Tex / Sep 5
Mehmood Textile Mills Limited(MEHT)
|
542.47
▼ -43.98 (-7.50%)
|
Siemens Pak. / Sep 5
Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering(SIEM)
|
587.50
▼ -47.50 (-7.48%)
|
Faysal Bank / Sep 5
Faysal Bank Limited(FABL)
|
22
▼ -0.67 (-2.96%)
|
Cres.Star Ins. / Sep 5
Crescent Star Insurance Limited(CSIL)
|
2.20
▼ -0.04 (-1.79%)
|
Yousuf Weaving / Sep 5
Yousaf Weaving Mills Limited(YOUW)
|
2.80
▼ -0.05 (-1.75%)
|
JS Mom. Factor ETF / Sep 5
JS Momentum Factor ETF(JSMFETF)
|
9.18
▼ -0.16 (-1.71%)
|
Pace (Pak) Ltd. / Sep 5
Pace (Pakistan) Limited(PACE)
|
1.75
▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
|
Lalpir Power / Sep 5
Lalpir Power Limited(LPL)
|
14.65
▼ -0.25 (-1.68%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Al-Shaheer Corp / Sep 5
Al Shaheer Corporation Limited(ASC)
|
11,268,667
▲ 0.02
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 5
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
11,211,536
▲ 0.00
|
Dewan Motors / Sep 5
Dewan Farooque Motors Limited(DFML)
|
8,848,489
▼ -0.02
|
Cnergyico PK / Sep 5
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
8,428,692
▲ 0.01
|
Pak Refinery / Sep 5
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
6,732,930
▲ 0.20
|
Lalpir Power / Sep 5
Lalpir Power Limited(LPL)
|
4,815,000
▼ -0.25
|
Nishat ChunPow / Sep 5
Nishat Chunian Power Limited(NCPL)
|
4,399,500
▲ 0.10
|
Kot Addu Power / Sep 5
Kot Addu Power Company Limited(KAPCO)
|
3,500,885
▲ 0.09
|
Pak Petroleum / Sep 5
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
3,426,833
▲ 0.10
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Sep 5
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
3,150,000
▲ 0.05
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 4
|
305.80
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 4
|
305.60
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 4
|
146.67
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 4
|
0.89
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 4
|
1.26
|
Euro to USD / Sep 4
|
1.08
|
UK LIBOR % / Sep 4
|
5.44
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Sep 1
|
4515.77
|
Nasdaq / Sep 1
|
14031.82
|
Dow Jones / Sep 1
|
34837.71
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 4
|
32831.48
|
Hang Seng / Sep 4
|
18636.39
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 4
|
7452.76
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 4
|
15824.85
|
France CAC40 / Sep 4
|
7279.51
|
India Sensex / Sep 5
|
65677.89
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 4
|
85.79
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 4
|
21035
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 4
|
204990
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 4
|
1935.96
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 4
|
87.90
Comments