KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (September 04, 2023).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Next Capital Habib Bank 2,100 98.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,100 98.00
JS Global Cap. National BankXD 1,962,500 23.82
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,962,500 23.82
MRA Securities National Refinery 2,500 200.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 200.10
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Shakarganj Limited 1,568,000 31.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,568,000 31.90
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 3,535,100
===========================================================================================
Comments