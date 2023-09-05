KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (September 04, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Next Capital Habib Bank 2,100 98.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,100 98.00 JS Global Cap. National BankXD 1,962,500 23.82 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,962,500 23.82 MRA Securities National Refinery 2,500 200.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 200.10 Alfalah CLSA Sec. Shakarganj Limited 1,568,000 31.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,568,000 31.90 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 3,535,100 ===========================================================================================

