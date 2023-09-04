LHC orders police to produce Parvez Elahi on Tuesday

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered the police to recover former chief minister of Punjab Parvez Elahi from the Attock jail and produce him before the court tomorrow (Tuesday), Aaj News reported.

The LHC also issued a contempt of court notice to the Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad police and directed the District and Sessions Judge to produce Elahi tomorrow.

The LHC order came after Elahi’s wife, Qaisara Elahi, filed a contempt petition against the DIGs of Investigation and Operations for allegedly disobeying the LHC’s order restraining the authorities from arresting or detaining her husband.

Elahi’s wife had alleged that the DIGs of Investigation and Operations arrested her husband in violation of the LHC’s order. She has also demanded that the police officials be suspended, and a case be registered against them.

The LHC had earlier instructed the DIGs to appear in court by 11 a.m. today, but they failed to do so. A police spokesperson told the court that the officers were not in the province.

The LHC judge then inquired about the officials’ absence and warned of issuing a notice over their failure to appear in court.

DIG Security Kamran Adil arrived in court, but the judge said the official had not been summoned in the case. Subsequently, the judge instructed all the respondents to submit their responses in court by 2 p.m. today.

However, the DIG Investigation and DIG Operations failed to appear before the court.

The LHC judge said the contempt of court notice would be served to the DIGs through their respective offices. He also directed the District and Sessions Judge to produce Elahi in the court tomorrow.

Elahi was arrested by the Islamabad police on September 1, hours after the LHC had ordered his release. He was detained in connection with a case pertaining to the misuse of government funds.