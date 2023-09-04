BAFL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
BIPL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
BOP 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.11%)
DFML 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.62%)
DGKC 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.43%)
FABL 22.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
FCCL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.25%)
GGL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HBL 96.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
HUBC 80.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
HUMNL 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.57%)
LOTCHEM 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.97%)
MLCF 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.84%)
OGDC 95.55 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.06%)
PAEL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.86%)
PIOC 83.35 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.77%)
PPL 68.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.48%)
PRL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.82%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.82%)
SSGC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
TELE 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
TPLP 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.71%)
TRG 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.14%)
UNITY 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.21%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.72%)
BR100 4,572 Increased By 48.4 (1.07%)
BR30 15,984 Increased By 152.6 (0.96%)
KSE100 45,682 Increased By 369.8 (0.82%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 158.3 (0.98%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Explosion at coal mine in Iran’s north kills 6: media

AFP Published 04 Sep, 2023 01:23pm

TEHRAN: An explosion at a coal mine in northern Iran has killed six workers, state media reported on Monday.

The blast took place in a tunnel at a depth of 400 metres (440 yards) in the northern city of Damghan, said the official IRNA news agency.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion.

“Six miners were trapped underground on Sunday when the coal mine explosion took place in Damghan,” IRNA said.

Efforts to rescue the miners were unsuccessful but the bodies were recovered Monday morning, it added.

IRNA showed footage of other workers at the site trying to recover the remains of their colleagues’ bodies from under the rubble.

Iran adds Russian combat trainer jets to air force

In May 2021, two miners died in a collapse at the same mining site, local media reported at the time.

At Azad Shahr city in northern Iran, in 2017, 43 miners were killed after a coal mine blast, triggering anger toward Iranian authorities.

Iran coal mine Explosion at coal mine

Comments

1000 characters

Explosion at coal mine in Iran’s north kills 6: media

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

COAS explains to businesspeople SIFC potential

Shamshad says not in position to entertain any expenditure request

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains on sentiment

Minister unveils roadmap of ‘$10bn IT exports’

Change of power purchaser: PPIB forms tech body to ascertain pros, cons

PTBA asks FBR to take notice of sudden change in IRIS module

Oil steady amid OPEC+ supply cut expectations

FTO summons senior FBR members for declaring manual income tax filers as inactive

US envoy reaches out to Maryam in Murree

Read more stories