Business & Finance

Iftikhar for embracing economic integration initiatives in South Asian region

APP Published 04 Sep, 2023 06:01am

ISLAMABAD: SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) former President Iftikhar Ali Malik Sunday strongly advocated the cause of achieving durable peace in the region, an essential prerequisite for economic growth, prosperity, and development for all countries of South Asia.

Chairing a virtual conference on ‘The role of Afghanistan for durable peace in the region’ he said, “South Asia has long been plagued by instability and conflicts that have hindered the region’s progress and potential,” said a press release.

“One of the major concerns contributing to this instability has been the presence of terrorist sanctuaries on Afghan soil, which have posed a severe threat not only to Afghanistan but to neighbouring countries, including Pakistan,” he added.

He said, “Counter-terrorism cooperation and collaboration closely with regional and international stakeholders, especially Pakistan, to eliminate terrorist sanctuaries on Afghan soil, can help eradicate the breeding grounds for extremist elements and bring about much-needed stability.”

