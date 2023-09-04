BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
Sep 04, 2023
Sports

Allen and Phillips lead the way as New Zealand hammer England in 3rd T20

AFP Published 04 Sep, 2023 06:21am

BIRMINGHAM: New Zealand outplayed England as they won the third Twenty20 international at Edgbaston on Sunday by a commanding 74 runs to maintain their hopes of a shared series.

Finn Allen made 83 and Glenn Phillips 69 in New Zealand’s 202-5.

Recalled paceman Kyle Jamieson (3-23) and spinner Ish Sodhi (3-33) then did the bulk of the damage, with New Zealand captain Tim Southee (2-30) also in the wickets, as England collapsed to 128 all out inside 19 overs.

There were only four double-figure scores in the T20 world champions’ innings, England captain Jos Buttler leading the way with 40 and Moeen Ali making 26.

England now lead the four-match series 2-1 ahead of Tuesday’s finale in Nottingham.

Allen, who played for Southern Brave in English domestic cricket’s the Hundred, struck leg-spinner Adil Rashid for three consecutive sixes and the opener received good support from Phillips during a stand of 88 for the third wicket.

Gus Atkinson, fresh from impressing with four wickets on his T20 debut during a 95-run win at Old Trafford on Friday, was the pick of the attack with 2-31.

But spinner Liam Livingstone was smashed for 55 in four overs.

After Southee won the toss, Devon Conway was run out in the fourth over.

But opening partner Allen responded with a dashing innings that lasted just 53 balls.

The highlights came during a 15th over where he launched the experienced Rashis for three consecutive sixes — a drive over deep extra cover, a legside slog and a lofted shot down the ground taking him to 77.

He was in sight of a second T20 century when bowled by Wood’s inswinging yorker to end a 53-ball innings.

Atkinson took two wickets in the 19th over, bowling Phillips with a slower ball before removing Daryl Mitchell.

Jamieson then dismissed for Will Jacks for 11, with Southee removing Dawid Malan for a laboured two off 11 balls.

The in-form Harry Brook, controversially omitted from defending champions England’s preliminary squad for the 50-over World Cup, got off the mark with a four but fell for eight when he holed out off Sodhi, who had already dismissed Jonny Bairstow.

England were now 55-4 and while Buttler briefly gave his side hope of an improbable win, his 21-ball knock ended when he was caught and bowled by spinner Mitchell Santner.

Jamieson struck twice in the 16th over, with his dismissal of Moeen leaving England all but beaten at 113-9.

