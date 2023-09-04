BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
Business & Finance

Rising inflation, price hike assailed

Recorder Report Published 04 Sep, 2023 06:21am

KARACHI: Central leader of Businessmen Forum Captain Abdul Rasheed Abro has expressed his concern over the ever increasing inflation in the country, hike in the prices of petrol, gas and electricity and food items.

He said that in the current conditions it has become difficult for the poor people of the country to survive. He said the rate of inflation has increased to 0.60% during the last week. Sugar, lentils, rice, LPG, eggs, chicken, dal mash, potatoes, fresh milk, yogurt, pulses, mung beans, flour, cooking oil and other kitchen commodities have become expensive, but no measures are taken by the caretaker government to stop the inflation. He said due to this stoves have gone cold in the homes of the poor and middle class people of Pakistan.

Abro said that traders and people across the country have been forced to take to the streets against inflation and high electricity bills. Due to inflation, it has become difficult for people to feed their children, while getting employment has already becoming impossible.

Abro also expressed concern about the economic situation in the country continuously getting worse. He said 0.4 million people including educated youth and talented people have left the country in the last 6 months.

inflation gas prices electricity price inflation in Pakistan prices of petrol Abdul Rasheed Abro

