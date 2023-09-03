BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
Maryam assails IK for hiring ‘controversial’ lawyer

NNI Published 03 Sep, 2023 02:59am

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday castigated the PTI chief for hiring a controversial lawyer for the legal battle against “unlawful detention and human rights abuses.”

Maryam described the move as PTI’s double standards. She said the PTI head had selected a person who had served a lawyer of Salman Rushdie.

Reports said the PTI chief had hired the services of British barrister Geoffrey Robertson to represent him in the international courts.

The decision to hire Robertson has been confirmed by the party on its X account, where it shared a screenshot of a post by the Doughty Street Chambers - a set of barristers’ chambers based in the UK.

The deposed prime minister is incarcerated in the Attock jail in the cipher case.

