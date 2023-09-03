BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
Establishment Division notifies transfers

NNI Published 03 Sep, 2023 02:59am

ISLAMABAD: The Establishment Division on Saturday notified transfers of some officers posted in the country’s provinces.

Fayyaz Ahmad Jatoi, a grade-20 officer in the Sindh government, was asked to report to the Establishment Division.

Similarly, Muzammil Hussain, a grade-19 officer in Balochistan government, was also asked to report to the Division.

The study leave of Qaiser Saleem, a grade-20 officer in the Punjab government, has been accepted. The officer will remain on leave from September 15, 2023 to August 13, 2024.

Similarly, the study leave of Sajida Ayyaz Qazi, a grade-18 officer in Sindh government, has also been accepted.

She will remain on leave from September 7, 2023 to September 18, 2024.

All officers belong to Pakistan’s administrative service.

