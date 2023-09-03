Establishment Division notifies transfers

ISLAMABAD: The Establishment Division on Saturday notified transfers of some officers posted in the country’s provinces.
Fayyaz Ahmad Jatoi, a grade-20 officer in the Sindh government, was asked to report to the Establishment Division.
Similarly, Muzammil Hussain, a grade-19 officer in Balochistan government, was also asked to report to the Division.
The study leave of Qaiser Saleem, a grade-20 officer in the Punjab government, has been accepted. The officer will remain on leave from September 15, 2023 to August 13, 2024.
Similarly, the study leave of Sajida Ayyaz Qazi, a grade-18 officer in Sindh government, has also been accepted.
She will remain on leave from September 7, 2023 to September 18, 2024.
All officers belong to Pakistan’s administrative service.
