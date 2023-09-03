Elahi moves IHC to challenge his arrest

ISLAMABAD: Former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Saturday challenged his arrest under MPO in Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The PTI leader has challenged his detention under MPO through his counsel Abdul Razzaque. Secretary Interior, IG Police and others have been made respondents in the plea. He pleaded with the court to strike down his arrest under MPO and order his immediate release.

Elahi, who had been re-arrested by the Islamabad police from Lahore Friday, was shifted to Attock Jail Saturday.

Soon after he was shifted to Islamabad, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad ordered his detention for a period of 15 days under the Pakistan Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

The order issued by the Islamabad administration stated that law and order situation could be worsened due to Pervaiz Elahi, who is a key office-bearer of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Elahi is among several PTI leaders who have been booked under the MPO amid the crackdown against the party in the aftermath of the May 9 riots.

His arrest came hours after the LHC ordered the National Accountability to release the PTI president and barred authorities from arresting him in any case. The capital police arrested the PTI president under the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order from Zahoor Elahi Road, shortly after he was released on court orders.

The LHC had ordered the additional registrar for security, DIG Operations, and other senior police officials to ensure that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi returned safely to his home.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Elahi over failure to provide information to the bureau in assets beyond the means case against him, his son Monis Elahi and other family members.