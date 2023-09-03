BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
BIPL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
BOP 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
DFML 17.10 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (6.81%)
DGKC 41.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.81%)
FABL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.85%)
FCCL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
FFL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
GGL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
HBL 95.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
HUBC 79.83 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.13%)
HUMNL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
MLCF 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
OGDC 94.46 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.62%)
PAEL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PIBTL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
PIOC 81.71 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
PPL 67.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.1%)
PRL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.7%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.15%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 87.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.75%)
UNITY 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,524 Increased By 30.9 (0.69%)
BR30 15,831 Increased By 132.9 (0.85%)
KSE100 45,313 Increased By 310.2 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,088 Increased By 117.8 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Elahi moves IHC to challenge his arrest

PPI Published 03 Sep, 2023 02:59am

ISLAMABAD: Former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Saturday challenged his arrest under MPO in Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The PTI leader has challenged his detention under MPO through his counsel Abdul Razzaque. Secretary Interior, IG Police and others have been made respondents in the plea. He pleaded with the court to strike down his arrest under MPO and order his immediate release.

Elahi, who had been re-arrested by the Islamabad police from Lahore Friday, was shifted to Attock Jail Saturday.

Soon after he was shifted to Islamabad, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad ordered his detention for a period of 15 days under the Pakistan Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

The order issued by the Islamabad administration stated that law and order situation could be worsened due to Pervaiz Elahi, who is a key office-bearer of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Elahi is among several PTI leaders who have been booked under the MPO amid the crackdown against the party in the aftermath of the May 9 riots.

His arrest came hours after the LHC ordered the National Accountability to release the PTI president and barred authorities from arresting him in any case. The capital police arrested the PTI president under the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order from Zahoor Elahi Road, shortly after he was released on court orders.

The LHC had ordered the additional registrar for security, DIG Operations, and other senior police officials to ensure that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi returned safely to his home.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Elahi over failure to provide information to the bureau in assets beyond the means case against him, his son Monis Elahi and other family members.

Islamabad High Court Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi PTI Attock jail

Comments

1000 characters

Elahi moves IHC to challenge his arrest

Govt aware of people’s problems, says Sindh CM

‘Shutter-down’ strike observed across KP

Markets shut across Lahore

FD highlights AJK’s share in divisible pool

Iran all set to seek resumption of talks on FTA

Maryam assails IK for hiring ‘controversial’ lawyer

PSW’s e-lab management system to integrate all govt labs

Representation in international courts: IK hires acclaimed British barrister

Effective today: No Raast services for 2 days due to system upgradation: SBP

Africa Climate Summit: PM to pay 3-day visit to Nairobi from tomorrow

Read more stories