BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
BIPL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
BOP 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
DFML 17.10 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (6.81%)
DGKC 41.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.81%)
FABL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.85%)
FCCL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
FFL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
GGL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
HBL 95.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
HUBC 79.83 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.13%)
HUMNL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
MLCF 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
OGDC 94.46 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.62%)
PAEL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PIBTL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
PIOC 81.71 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
PPL 67.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.1%)
PRL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.7%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.15%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 87.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.75%)
UNITY 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,524 Increased By 30.9 (0.69%)
BR30 15,831 Increased By 132.9 (0.85%)
KSE100 45,313 Increased By 310.2 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,088 Increased By 117.8 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

8 terrorists killed in Balochistan encounters

NNI Published 03 Sep, 2023 02:59am

QUETTA: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) killed eight terrorists in separate incidents in Balochistan during the past 24 hours, as Pakistan’s largest province grapples with terrorism and violence continuing since 2000s.

Five of them were eliminated as the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) raided a house at Basima, a town and tehsil headquarter in Washuk district which also borders Balochistan to its west on a tip-off.

However, the terrorists opened fire on law enforcers, triggering a gun battle that lasted for some time. As a result, five of these terrorists were eliminated while three others managed to escape the scene.

The CTD managed to seize a large quantity of weapons and ammunition as they searched the premises used as hideout and is working on confirming the identity of the dead terrorists.

And in Quetta, the CTD spokesperson said, they safely recovered a child and killed three abductors, who were stated to be the members of an outlawed organisation.

The CTD carried out operation after these terrorists had kidnapped the child for ransom and also seized arms and ammunition from their hideout.

terrorism Balochistan terrorists Counter Terrorism Department

Comments

1000 characters

8 terrorists killed in Balochistan encounters

Govt aware of people’s problems, says Sindh CM

‘Shutter-down’ strike observed across KP

Markets shut across Lahore

FD highlights AJK’s share in divisible pool

Iran all set to seek resumption of talks on FTA

Maryam assails IK for hiring ‘controversial’ lawyer

PSW’s e-lab management system to integrate all govt labs

Representation in international courts: IK hires acclaimed British barrister

Effective today: No Raast services for 2 days due to system upgradation: SBP

Africa Climate Summit: PM to pay 3-day visit to Nairobi from tomorrow

Read more stories