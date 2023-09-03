FCDO issues travel advisory for British citizens

ISLAMABAD: The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) have advised British citizens against travelling certain areas of Pakistan due to recent demonstrations and protests.

In a statement on Saturday, the FCDO advised the British nationals against all travel to the districts of Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, North Waziristan and South Waziristan, Charsadda, Kohat, Tank, Bannu, Lakki, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat, Buner and Lower Dir in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa as well as the provincial capital, Peshawar.

Besides, the travel on the N45 road, from the north of the Mardan ring-road, to the edge of the district of Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Balochistan province, excluding the southern coast of Balochistan; the section of the N35 (or Karakoram Highway) between the Mansehra ring road and the N15/N35 Chilas interchange; and within 10 miles of the Line of Control (LoC).

The FCDO also advised against all but essential travel to the region of Gilgit-Baltistan; Arandu town and the road between Mirkhani and Arandu in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province; the southern coast of Balochistan, defined as the area south of (and including) the N10 motorway as well as the section of the N25 which runs from N10/N25 intersection to the Balochistan/Sindh border, including the port city of Gwadar; areas of Sindh Province north of, and including, the city of Nawabshah.

“Political rallies and protests regularly take place across Pakistan. Some may have an anti-Western dimension and could turn violent. Tear gas can be used to disperse protests. Avoid demonstrations, large crowds of people and political events,” read the message.

It further stated that terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Pakistan and there is a high threat of terrorism, kidnap and sectarian violence throughout the country, including the major cities of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Karachi.

