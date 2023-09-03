LWMC launches ‘Smart Waste Collection’ model

LAHORE: The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has launched the Smart Waste Collection model as a pilot project in Union Council 68.

In this connection, a launching ceremony was held at Qureshi Town here on Saturday, which was attended by Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din and other senior officials.

Under the new initiative, Qureshi Town will undergo a comprehensive waste characterisation study, followed by a formal waste segregation programme. The LWMC CEO, during the briefing, announced the deployment of 10 new waste collection vehicles, two rickshaws, and the appointment of 10 sanitary workers in Qureshi Town. The initiative marks the commencement of door-to-door waste collection services covering 650 households.

While addressing the ceremony, the Commissioner Lahore said that Qureshi Town has witnessed a transformative shift towards the Smart Waste Collection model and requested the residents of Qureshi Town to cooperate by avoiding the improper disposal of waste in streets, markets or vacant plots.

The LWMC CEO highlighted that the LWMC’s community mobilisation teams were actively conducting awareness campaigns at the grassroots level.

