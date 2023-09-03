BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
CM pays tribute to army martyrs

Recorder Report Published 03 Sep, 2023 02:59am

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has paid tribute to the bravery of martyred Major Amir Aziz and martyred Sepoy Muhammad Arif for fighting in an operation against the terrorists at Miran Shah.

The CM remarked that the martyred Major Amir Aziz and the martyred Sepoy Muhammad Arif by laying down their precious lives foiled nefarious designs of the terrorists. He acknowledged that we salute the brave sons for sacrificing their precious lives for the sake of peace of our dear homeland. He lauded that the martyred Major Amir Aziz and martyred Sepoy Muhammad Arif sacrificed their lives today for the better tomorrow of the nation. He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the martyred Major Amir Aziz and martyred Sepoy Muhammad Arif.

Moreover, the CM has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident at Sargodha-Lahore Road. Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased. He directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to those getting injured in the traffic accident.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

