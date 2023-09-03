Concern voiced over smuggling of goods

KARACHI: President United Business Group (UBG) Zubair Tufail has expressed his serious concern over the large-scale smuggling of goods from Pakistan-Iran borders and said that these smuggled Iranian goods harming the local industry and if the smuggling from Iran is not stopped, many industries will be closed and the government will face a huge loss in terms of revenue.

President UBG, said that in the past petrol and diesel used to come but now products like steel, chemicals, washing powder, tiles which are manufactured in Pakistan and they are paying 18% sales tax plus income tax are being easily smuggled from Iran without any duty and taxes.

