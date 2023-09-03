BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
BIPL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
BOP 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
DFML 17.10 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (6.81%)
DGKC 41.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.81%)
FABL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.85%)
FCCL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
FFL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
GGL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
HBL 95.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
HUBC 79.83 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.13%)
HUMNL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
MLCF 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
OGDC 94.46 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.62%)
PAEL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PIBTL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
PIOC 81.71 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
PPL 67.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.1%)
PRL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.7%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.15%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 87.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.75%)
UNITY 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,524 Increased By 30.9 (0.69%)
BR30 15,831 Increased By 132.9 (0.85%)
KSE100 45,313 Increased By 310.2 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,088 Increased By 117.8 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s 2023/24 cotton production cut to 5.9m tons

Reuters Published 03 Sep, 2023 02:59am

NEW YORK: Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Beijing:

“Marketing year 2023/24 cotton production is lowered to 5.9 million metric tons on reduced planted area and raised for

2022/23 to 6.68 million tons on higher planted area and reported volumes of classified Xinjiang cotton. Imports for 2023/24 are raised slightly to 1.9 million tons on lower yarn imports and

People’s Republic of China (PRC) issuance of 750,000 tons of additional sliding-scale import quota.”

“China’s textile and apparel industry continues to face significant headwinds in the form of competition from South and Southeast Asia, lacklustre overseas demand, and a weakening domestic economy.”

The US Agriculture Department set the prevailing world market price for upland cotton at 71.56 cents per lb, effective from 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time Friday, Sept. 1 through 12 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, Sept. 7. The price is adjusted to US quality and location for Strict Low Middling, 1-1/16 inch upland cotton.

The next announcement will be on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. Eastern Time, USDA said.

Cotton US Agriculture Department cotton production Foreign Agricultural Service China textile

Comments

1000 characters

China’s 2023/24 cotton production cut to 5.9m tons

Govt aware of people’s problems, says Sindh CM

‘Shutter-down’ strike observed across KP

Markets shut across Lahore

FD highlights AJK’s share in divisible pool

Iran all set to seek resumption of talks on FTA

Maryam assails IK for hiring ‘controversial’ lawyer

PSW’s e-lab management system to integrate all govt labs

Representation in international courts: IK hires acclaimed British barrister

Effective today: No Raast services for 2 days due to system upgradation: SBP

Africa Climate Summit: PM to pay 3-day visit to Nairobi from tomorrow

Read more stories