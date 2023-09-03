BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 03 Sep, 2023 02:59am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (September 02, 2023)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 01-09-2023
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        21,000        235        21,235        21,035       +200/-
Equivalent
40 KGS           22,506        252        22,758        22,543       +215/-
===========================================================================

