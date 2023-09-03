Cotton market: No respite in surge of spot rate

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on (KCA) Saturday increased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 21,000 per maund. The local cotton market remained easy and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new crop of cotton in Sindh is Rs 20,300 to Rs 20,700 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 8,500 to Rs 10,300 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 21,000 to Rs 21,500 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 8,500 to Rs 10,300 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 20,400 to Rs 20,600 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 8,700 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg.

Around, 2400 bales of Khair Pur, 800 bales of Rohri were sold in between Rs 21,000 to Rs 21,300 per maund, 1000 bales of Shahdad Pur, 1400 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold in between Rs 20,700 to Rs 21,000 per maund, 3400 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 20,600 to Rs 21,300 per maund, 2800 bales of Nawab Shah were sold at Rs 20,600 per maund, 200 bales of Jhol were sold at Rs 20,300 per maund, 400 bales of Dour were sold at 20,500 per maund, 3000 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 21,200 to Rs 22,000 per maund, 2600 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 21,500 to Rs 22,000 per maund, 1800 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund, 400 bales of Shujaabad were sold at Rs 21,500 to Rs 22,000 per maund, 1800 bales of Khanewal were sold in between Rs 21,400 to Rs 21,500 per maund, 1600 bales of Faqeer Wali, 1200 bales of Layyah were sold in between Rs 21,200 to Rs 22,000 per maund, 600 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 21,200 to Rs 21,500 per maund, 800 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 21,500 per maund, 800 bales of Chishtian were sold at Rs 21,300 to Rs 21,500 per maund, 600 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 21,400 to Rs 21,500 per maund, 600 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 21,000 to Rs 21,500 per maund, 200 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund and 200 bales of Bahawalpur were sold at Rs 21,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 21,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 373 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023