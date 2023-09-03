BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
BIPL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
BOP 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
DFML 17.10 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (6.81%)
DGKC 41.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.81%)
FABL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.85%)
FCCL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
FFL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
GGL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
HBL 95.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
HUBC 79.83 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.13%)
HUMNL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
MLCF 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
OGDC 94.46 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.62%)
PAEL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PIBTL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
PIOC 81.71 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
PPL 67.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.1%)
PRL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.7%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.15%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 87.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.75%)
UNITY 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,524 Increased By 30.9 (0.69%)
BR30 15,831 Increased By 132.9 (0.85%)
KSE100 45,313 Increased By 310.2 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,088 Increased By 117.8 (0.74%)
Japan rubber futures hit near 6-month high

Reuters Published 03 Sep, 2023 02:59am

TOKYO: Japanese rubber futures extended gains on Friday, hitting a near 6-month high after Beijing’s additional measures to revive the crisis-hit property market boosted hopes for demand recovery and sent Shanghai market higher.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for February delivery rose 10.0 yen, or 4.7% to finish at 224.2 yen ($1.5) per kg, its highest closing price since March 7.

For the week, the benchmark rose 5.8%, posting its third straight weekly gain.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange (SHFE) for January delivery soared 800 yuan to finish at 14,160 yuan ($1,950) per metric ton, reaching the highest since March 10, 2022.

“The OSE tracked Shanghai market, which surged after China rolled out more measures to help its ailing property market,” a Tokyo-based dealer said, adding aggressive buying by speculators accelerated the gain in Shanghai.

“The increases in Shanghai and Osaka also widened because Singapore market was closed for a holiday, attracting trades,” he said. China’s central bank and financial regulator on Thursday issued notices to ease some borrowing rules to aid homebuyers, including lowering the existing mortgage rate for first-home buyers and the down payment ratio in some cities.

China central bank Yuan Yen Shanghai Futures Exchange rubber Japan rubber

