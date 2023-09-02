Mahwish Faraz Lakhani appointed HEC member

KARACHI: Mahwish Faraz Lakhani, the Vice Chairperson of ILMA University, has been appointed as a Member of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) by the Prime Minister.

This momentous occasion recognizes her dedicated service to the higher education and social sectors of Pakistan. Ms Lakhani's appointment to the HEC is a testament to her unwavering commitment to enhancing the quality of higher education and promoting social welfare across the nation.

With a proven track record of leadership and innovation in her role as Vice Chairperson of ILMA University, she has consistently demonstrated her dedication to academic excellence and the holistic development of students.

Her passion for education and extensive experience in the social sector make Ms. Lakhani a valuable addition to the HEC, where her contributions are anticipated to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of higher education policy-making in Pakistan.

