PARTLY FACETIOUS: What was not entertaining about the Three Caretakers?

“There was Larry, Joe and of course the wisest of the three Moe.” “Don’t be facetious. I would have you know that I still watch the Three Stooges…”

“Hang on why do you still watch them? Because they are entertaining?”

“Well yes!”

“So what was not entertaining about the Three Caretakers sitting solemnly in a room where more than one air-conditioner was required to cool it down…”

“Yin and yang my friend.”

“Excuse me?”

“If you define yin as the rising anger on the streets then yang is to first cool down the temperature and what better way to do that then cool down the room to freezing point?”

“I would define yin and yang kinda differently. Yin is the placement of the Three under a not too often used Quaid picture so I didn’t quite recognize him at first glance…”

“Oh I missed that! Which picture?”

“The one where he is wearing a tie the same colour as that worn by Kakar though the pink tie worn by the other gentlemen….”

“Right so their ties are yin you reckon?”

“No yin is the placement of Quaid’s photograph directly above The Caretaker Prime Minister and the yang is the careful selection of anchors not known for their prowess in economic…”

“If you can have an accountant as a finance minister or a banker or a retired bureaucrat – international or otherwise…”

“Right got it. Anyway I would like to bring it to the notice of the stakeholders that not a single channel broadcast the engagement of the Three with select anchors and…”

“Oye be reasonable. I mean if you were to defend the indefensible would you invite those who may ask difficult or awkward questions…”

“Got it. So what’s the yang if yin is Quaid’s particular picture?”

“Yang is to inform morons like you me and the rest of the 249 million Pakistanis minus the three that you will have to pay the electricity bill and the raise in petrol prices…”

“Because of the deal with the IMF?”

“No because the market has given a thumbs down to the three and…”

“Which market? The foreign exchange market, the stock exchange market, the power sector market, the investment market, the…”

“I guess that is another yin and give me time to think of the appropriate yang.”

