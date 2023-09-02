SAARC CCI unveils ‘SAARC Investment Outlook’

ISLAMABAD: SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SAARC CCI) launched the second edition of publication, “SAARC Investment Outlook: Unleashing the Potential of South Asia.”

During 16th China South Asia Business Forum in Kunming, China. This invaluable resource was unveiled by Zulfiqar Ali Butt, Secretary General SAARC CCI, during the 16th China South Asia Business Forum in Kunming, China on August 16, 2023.

The SAARC Investment Outlook sheds light on a wide array of investment opportunities within the SAARC region. It offers an in-depth exploration of 85 potential projects, highlighting their economic, social, and financial benefits. Additionally, the publication provides insight into the foreign direct investment (FDI) policies of relevant countries and identifies key stakeholders. Notably, it outlines the investment requirements and the economic incentives offered by governments, complete with contact details for project-related inquiries.

This study was made possible through the contributions of numerous individuals and organizations. The presidium of SAARC CCI provided invaluable insights, guidance, and support throughout the report’s preparation. Additionally, consultations and surveys conducted across the eight countries of the study yielded a wealth of experience, understanding, and data on investment opportunities across South Asia.

The government of China translated the publication into Chinese language and distributed it among potential investment companies, eager to invest in South Asian countries.

On this occasion, Md Jashim Uddin, President SAARC CCI, highlighted the untapped potential within South Asia, particularly in renewable energy and natural resources, which represent promising investment prospects. Additionally, the region’s rich cultural and natural heritage make it an appealing hub for tourism-related investments, further bolstering its economic potential.

The study was developed in partnership with Friedrich Nauman Foundation (FNF) and kind support and data contributions from various governmental institutions of SAARC countries, including the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Royal Government of Bhutan, Board of Investment, the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, Ministry of Economic Development, Republic of Maldives, Ministry of Industries, Government of Nepal, Board of Investment, Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Board of Investment, Government of the Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

The SAARC Investment Outlook underscores SAARC CCI’s commitment to fostering business linkages across SAARC countries, supporting trade liberalization, and advancing regional economic integration. The soft copy of the book is available at SAARC CCI website, www.saarcchamber.org.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023