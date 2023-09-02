Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Friday (September 01, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 325.00
Open Offer Rs 328.00
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Subscribing is the best way to get our best stories immediately.
KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Friday (September 01, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 325.00
Open Offer Rs 328.00
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
|Stock
|Price
|
The Searle Co. (R) / Sep 2
The Searle Company Limited (R)(SEARLR2)
|
2.81
▲ 0.49 (21.12%)
|
Trust Mod. / Sep 2
Trust Modaraba(TRSM)
|
1.50
▲ 0.18 (13.64%)
|
LSE Propetech / Sep 2
LSE Propetech Limited(LSEPL)
|
4
▲ 0.46 (12.99%)
|
Waves Home Appliances / Sep 2
Waves Home Appliances Limited(WHALE)
|
5.93
▲ 0.63 (11.89%)
|
Haseeb Waqas / Sep 2
Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills Limited(HWQS)
|
7.80
▲ 0.70 (9.86%)
|
Image Pakistan / Sep 2
Image Pakistan Limited(IMAGE)
|
11.66
▲ 1.00 (9.38%)
|
Zephyr Textile / Sep 2
Zephyr Textiles Limited(ZTL)
|
10.39
▲ 0.89 (9.37%)
|
LSE Ventures / Sep 2
LSE Ventures Limited(LSEVL)
|
6.95
▲ 0.59 (9.28%)
|
Ruby Textile / Sep 2
Ruby Textile Mills Limited(RUBY)
|
4.90
▲ 0.40 (8.89%)
|
First Prudential Mod. / Sep 2
First Prudential Modaraba(PMI)
|
1.65
▲ 0.13 (8.55%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Kohinoor Power / Sep 2
Kohinoor Power Company Limited(KOHP)
|
3.10
▼ -0.40 (-11.43%)
|
Leather Up Ltd. / Sep 2
Leather Up Limited(LEUL)
|
8.55
▼ -0.90 (-9.52%)
|
Invest Bank / Sep 2
Invest Capital Investment Bank Limited(ICIBL)
|
1.03
▼ -0.10 (-8.85%)
|
The Thal Ind.Corp. / Sep 2
The Thal Industries Corporation Limited(TICL)
|
231.26
▼ -18.75 (-7.50%)
|
Data Agro / Sep 2
Data Agro Limited(DAAG)
|
15.82
▼ -1.28 (-7.49%)
|
Premium Textile / Sep 2
Premium Textile Mills Limited(PRET)
|
370.15
▼ -29.98 (-7.49%)
|
Bolan Casting / Sep 2
Bolan Castings Limited(BCL)
|
29.10
▼ -2.17 (-6.94%)
|
Pak Synthetics / Sep 2
Pakistan Synthetics Limited(PSYL)
|
24.21
▼ -1.79 (-6.88%)
|
Sindh Modaraba / Sep 2
Sindh Modaraba(SINDM)
|
8.40
▼ -0.60 (-6.67%)
|
Adamjee Life Assur. / Sep 2
Adamjee Life Assurance Company Limited(ALIFE)
|
21
▼ -1.26 (-5.66%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 2
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
31,867,079
▲ 0.02
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Sep 2
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
17,491,092
▲ 1.60
|
Nishat ChunPow / Sep 2
Nishat Chunian Power Limited(NCPL)
|
14,102,000
▼ -0.97
|
Cnergyico PK / Sep 2
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
13,083,524
▲ 0.01
|
Pak Refinery / Sep 2
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
12,292,254
▲ 0.29
|
Pak Petroleum / Sep 2
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
12,267,446
▲ 1.65
|
Al-Shaheer Corp / Sep 2
Al Shaheer Corporation Limited(ASC)
|
12,148,177
▲ 0.71
|
Unity Foods Ltd / Sep 2
Unity Foods Limited(UNITY)
|
10,093,760
▲ 0.02
|
The Searle Co. (R) / Sep 2
The Searle Company Limited (R)(SEARLR2)
|
8,475,440
▲ 0.49
|
Meezan Bank / Sep 2
Meezan Bank Limited(MEBL)
|
7,393,117
▼ -1.48
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 1
|
305.65
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 1
|
305.45
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 1
|
145.49
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 1
|
0.88
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 1
|
1.27
|
Euro to USD / Sep 1
|
1.08
|
UK LIBOR % / Aug 31
|
5.44
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Aug 31
|
4507.66
|
Nasdaq / Aug 31
|
14034.97
|
Dow Jones / Aug 31
|
34721.91
|
India Sensex / Sep 1
|
65387.16
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 1
|
32710.62
|
Hang Seng / Sep 1
|
18382.06
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 1
|
7481.12
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 1
|
15942.19
|
France CAC40 / Sep 1
|
7331.06
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Aug 31
|
20035
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Aug 31
|
205590
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 1
|
84.67
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 1
|
1943.77
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 1
|
88.74
Comments