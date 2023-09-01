BAFL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
BIPL 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.01%)
BOP 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
CNERGY 2.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.18 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.31%)
DGKC 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.96%)
FABL 22.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.39%)
FCCL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
FFL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.65%)
GGL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
HBL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.22%)
HUMNL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
OGDC 94.55 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.71%)
PAEL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PIBTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
PIOC 81.90 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.73%)
PPL 67.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.27%)
PRL 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.52%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.23%)
SNGP 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
SSGC 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
TELE 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.08%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.65%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,530 Increased By 36.6 (0.81%)
BR30 15,851 Increased By 153.1 (0.97%)
KSE100 45,313 Increased By 310.2 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,088 Increased By 117.8 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Soldier martyred, terrorist killed in Tirah: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published September 1, 2023

A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom in a fire exchange between security forces and terrorists in the general area of Tirah, Khyber District, last night, the military’s media affairs wing said on Friday.

“Security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said in a statement.

It added that a terrorist was also killed during the intense gun battle.

The killed terrorist remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and killing innocent civilians, it said.

The ISPR said that during the exchange of fire, Havaldar Muntazir Shah, a 36-year-old resident of Sawabi district, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, it added.

The gun battle occurred a day after nine brave soldiers embraced martyrdom in a suicide attack in the Bannu district.

Five soldiers also sustained injuries when a motorcycle-borne suicide bomber exploded himself on a military convoy in the Jani Khel area on Thursday, according to ISPR.

ISPR soldiers martyred

Comments

1000 characters

Soldier martyred, terrorist killed in Tirah: ISPR

Inter-bank: rupee ends 10-session losing streak against US dollar after 0.02% gain

Delimitation process to be completed by Nov 30 instead of mid-Dec: ECP

Islamabad Police rearrests PTI’s Parvez Elahi from Lahore

Pak Suzuki, Agriauto announce shutdown as economic woes bite

Rapid rupee decline brewing ‘a perfect storm’ for Pakistan: PBC

KSE-100 snaps 5-session losing streak, gains 310 points

Oil rises to highest in over 7 months on supply worries

Open-market: USD hits 331 against PKR

SBP says emergency MPC meeting reports baseless

Read more stories