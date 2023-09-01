Soldier martyred, terrorist killed in Tirah: ISPR

A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom in a fire exchange between security forces and terrorists in the general area of Tirah, Khyber District, last night, the military’s media affairs wing said on Friday.

“Security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said in a statement.

It added that a terrorist was also killed during the intense gun battle.

The killed terrorist remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and killing innocent civilians, it said.

The ISPR said that during the exchange of fire, Havaldar Muntazir Shah, a 36-year-old resident of Sawabi district, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, it added.

The gun battle occurred a day after nine brave soldiers embraced martyrdom in a suicide attack in the Bannu district.

Five soldiers also sustained injuries when a motorcycle-borne suicide bomber exploded himself on a military convoy in the Jani Khel area on Thursday, according to ISPR.