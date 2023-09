MOSCOW: Belarus on Friday said a Polish aircraft had breached its airspace, the latest spat between the two neighbours whose relationship has deteriorated during Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

Poland says Belarusian helicopters violated its airspace

"A Polish military helicopter Mi-24 crossed the state border at an extremely low altitude, flew up to 1,200 metres (4,000 feet) into the territory of Belarus and then turned back," the Belarusian Border Service said on Telegram.