Challenges facing the textile sector come under govt-APTMA talks

ISLAMABAD: In a significant move to address the challenges faced by textile industry, a delegation from the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association, led by its chairman, on Thursday held a crucial meeting with Dr Gohar Ejaz, the Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries and Production.

The primary agenda of the meeting was to deliberate on strategies to enhance trade opportunities for the textile sector.

During the meeting, the delegation engaged in a comprehensive discussion with the minister regarding the critical issues plaguing the textile industry. One of the major issues highlighted by the delegation was the energy tariff, which they emphasized should be regionally competitive to ensure the sustainable operation of textile mills and to effectively compete in the global market.

The discussion also centred around finding viable solutions to propel the textile industry towards its optimal potential.

In response, Dr Gohar Ejaz, the Caretaker Federal Minister, expressed his keen interest in practical solutions that could boost trade volume within the textile sector.

He acknowledged the immense potential of the textile industry and urged the delegation to provide actionable suggestions to unlock this potential.

The minister’s call for tangible solutions underscores the government’s commitment to revitalizing the textile industry and harnessing its power to contribute significantly to the national economy.

