IK allowed to speak to sons over phone

ISLAMABAD: The special court, on Thursday, granted permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, who has been detained at Attock Jail since August 5 to speak to his sons.

Special court judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain granted permission to Khan to speak to his sons and directed Superintendent Attock Jail to make the necessary arrangements for a phone call between the accused and his sons as per jail rule and manual.

Khan, who is in judicial custody till September 13 in the cypher case, has been detained in Attock prison since his arrest on August 5 after a trial convicted him in the Toshakhana case. However, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on August 29 suspended the PTI chief’s sentence in the Toshakahana case.

Khan through his lawyers, Umair Niazi and Shiraz Ahmed filed a petition before Judge Zulqarnain seeking permission to talk to his sons, Qasim and Sulaiman on the telephone. The court approved Khan’s plea.

According to the court’s order, an instant application was submitted by Khan through his lawyer seeking permission to arrange a phone call between the accused Khan confined in the cypher case and his sons namely, Suleman Khan and Qasim Khan. The application is allowed. Superintendent District Jail Attock is directed to make necessary arrangements for the phone call between the accused and his sons in accordance with jail rules and manual.

