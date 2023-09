KARACHI: Gold prices on Thursday continued to surge on the local market with silver gaining momentum, traders said. Gold prices grew by Rs3400 to Rs239800 per tola and Rs2915 to Rs205590 per 10 grams.

Silver prices went up by Rs50 to Rs2900 per tola and Rs42.87 to Rs2486.28 per 10 grams.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023